Near record heat in Central Florida. How hot will it get?

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in Central Florida, leading to lots of sunshine and near record heat.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. The record high in Orlando on this date is 89, set in in 2013. The average high is 76.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

For Saturday and for Sunday, expect highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s high was 2 degrees shy of trying the record of 88.

There’s no chance of rain in the five-day forecast.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 2.49 inches this year.