Toasty! Highs to soar into upper 80s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing near record-high temperatures across many parts of Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 88 degrees Thursday in Orlando. The record high in Orlando on this date is 90, set in 1962.

Highs could hit 89 on Friday before settling back to the mid-80s over the weekend.

The next chance of rain in the Orlando area is Monday, at 20%. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s high in Orlando was 85.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 2.56 inches.