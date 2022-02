ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will continue to see near record-high temperatures for the next few days.

Orlando will warm to 88 degrees on Friday and highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The record high in Orlando on this date is 90, set in 1962.

By Monday, highs will dip into the upper 70s as a weak boundary moves in. Rain chances will be 20% on Monday and Tuesday.

Orlando’s rain deficit in 2022 stands at 2.64 inches.