March starts with a couple of comfortable days in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are drying out behind a front that didn’t bring huge changes to Central Florida.

The weak front that brought a few showers Monday is now leading to partly cloudy skies Tuesday and highs in the upper 70s. Expect a high of 78 in Orlando. The average high on this date is 77. The record high is 90, set in 1918.

Wednesday’s high will be near 79 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s from Thursday through the weekend, with no rain chances until Monday.