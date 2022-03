ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a pleasant Wednesday across Central Florida, with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 77.

Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Expect a high in the mid-80s from Thursday through the weekend.

We will not see rain chances anytime soon, which means the fire danger will increase and so will the pollen count.

Expect highs near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.