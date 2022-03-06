Warm weekend temperatures to soon lead Central Florida into another cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic will produce breezy and gusty southeast winds, especially along the coast, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

After a mild start to the day, expect today’s highs to reach the upper 80s for inland locations, and low-to-mid 80s closer to the coast. The southeast flow will produce rough surf and a moderate risk of rip currents for your Sunday.

A rough ridge of high pressure across the Atlantic will drift eastward over the Caribbean. A southerly flow will keep temperatures above normal in the upper 80s, with a substantial increase in rain chances up to 30-50% developing inland by the afternoon and then tracking towards the east coast.

A cold front will approach Florida on Tuesday, but a lack of upper-level support will stall out the front before it arrives in Central Florida. A warm and humid southerly flow will continue ahead of this front, keeping rain chances between 30-50%, with highs remaining near 90 degrees.

Expect more of the same through the rest of the week.