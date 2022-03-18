Central Florida flirts with record highs as temperatures reach the 90s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off Friday with some patchy fog across Central Florida and temperatures near 60 degrees.

The Sunshine State will remain under a southwesterly flow under mostly clear skies. Highs through the day will warm to near 90 degrees across inland locations and mid-80s along the coast.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 92, set in 1921.

Record highs

Later in the day, sea breeze development will begin to spark up scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms after 4pm. The latest models show most of the activity pushing toward the east through sundown.

Radar in Florida

Expect more of the same on Saturday before a weak front approaches the area later in the night. Along the front, a few scattered showers will move overnight.

Once the front clears, temperatures on Sunday will cool to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.