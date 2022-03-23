Strong to severe storms on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a front that will bring a risk of strong to severe storms to Central Florida.

We will see a few storms Wednesday afternoon, but expect more through Thursday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There is a risk of strong winds, heavy rain and widespread lightning from Wednesday afternoon through the day Thursday.

Temperatures will warm to near 90 across Central Florida on Wednesday, shy of the record in Orlando, which is 96 degrees, set in 1907.

Highs will be close to 80 on Thursday as we will expect more clouds and rain throughout the day.

Expect a cooldown by Friday through the weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s. Rain chances are out of the picture by the weekend.