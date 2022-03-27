Cool start, lots of sun before temps near 90 next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are enjoying lots of sunshine and dry air for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

Expect a high of 78 degrees in Orlando today.

Tomorrow we will warm into the mid 80s.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s near 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will reach a high of 90 on Thursday with rain chances up to 40%.

Rain chances are up to 70% on Friday with highs in the upper 80s for Friday and for Saturday.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 79°.

We saw no rain yesterday. Now, our deficit is .31 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high in Orlando is 80°. The record high for today is 93 set at 1923.