Roller coaster weather ride continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a pleasant weekend with comfortable temperatures in Central Florida, here comes the heat.

We are pinpointing a beautiful sunny day Monday in Orlando, with highs in the mid-80s.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The normal high on this date in Orlando is 81. The record high is 93, set in 2020.

Expect highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach 90 on Thursday, with rain chances returning at 50%.

Expect rain chances of 70% on Friday and 50% on Saturday and Sunday.