Sunny with highs near 90 in Orlando area

Rain returns to Central Florida on Thursday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another dry, sunny, hot day across Central Florida.

Expect a high of 87 Tuesday in Orlando. The normal high on this date is 81. The record high is 95, set in 1921.

We will warm to a high of 89 on Wednesday and 90 on Thursday.

Expect a new front to approach, with increasing rain chances, by Thursday afternoon.

The chance of rain will stick around at 60% on Friday and Saturday.

Expect a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s over the weekend.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

