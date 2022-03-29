Sunny with highs near 90 in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another dry, sunny, hot day across Central Florida.

Expect a high of 87 Tuesday in Orlando. The normal high on this date is 81. The record high is 95, set in 1921.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will warm to a high of 89 on Wednesday and 90 on Thursday.

Expect a new front to approach, with increasing rain chances, by Thursday afternoon.

The chance of rain will stick around at 60% on Friday and Saturday.

Expect a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s over the weekend.