Highs near 90, but storms on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of heat for the next couple of days before a front brings strong storms and not much of a cooldown.

Expect a high of 89 Wednesday in Orlando. The record high temperature in Orlando on this date is 97, set in 1907. The normal high is 81.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will have a high temperature of 92 degrees on Thursday, with a 30% coverage of rain through the day. Most of the rain will fall after 4 p.m.

We will have some embedded strong-to-severe storms on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are as high as 70% on Friday and Saturday and 50% on Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 80s from Friday through the weekend.