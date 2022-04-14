Summer-like sea breeze storms to fire up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing summer-like afternoon and evening storms Thursday across Central Florida.

Rain chances will increase to 40% in the afternoon and evening as the sea breezes come together and fire up storms. The main threats will be heavy rain, some strong winds and lightning.

Highs in Orlando will reach the mid- to upper 80s. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 83. The record high is 97, set in 1922.

Rain chances stay at 40% throughout Easter weekend.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.11 inches since the first of the year.