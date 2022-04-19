More of this, please: Sunny, breezy and not as hot in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front has brought dry air and cooler weather to Central Florida.

Expect highs in the upper 70s for the next couple of days, with no rain chances until the weekend.

The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 84 degrees. The record high is 94, set in 1922.

Orlando will reach a high of 80 on Thursday and 82 on Friday.

Troy Bridges has your pinpoint forecast for the Orlando area.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the weekend. We will see a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.50 inches this year.