Sunny, breezy day on tap. How long will comfortable temps linger?

Troy Bridges says it's going to be very nice weather-wise in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting off in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday, Central Florida will warm to the upper 70s.

The front that brought this cooldown will continue to impact the region as high pressure builds in.

Expect a high of 79 degrees in Orlando. The normal high on this date is 84. The record high is 96, set in 1908.

Highs will be close to 80 through the end of the week.

Slight rain chances return on Sunday.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.41 inches since the first of the year.