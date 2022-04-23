Windy, mostly dry Saturday in store for Central Florida

The strong surface ridge of high pressure remains in place for one more day, continuing the days-long pattern of breezy to windy conditions across east-central Florida. Mostly dry conditions expected, though a few sprinkles will be possible along the coast. Afternoon temperate will run around 80 degrees along the coast, and lower 80s further inland.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The strong surface ridge of high pressure remains in place for one more day, continuing the days-long pattern of breezy to windy conditions across east-central Florida.

Mostly dry conditions expected, though a few sprinkles will be possible along the coast. Afternoon temperate will run around 80 degrees along the coast, and lower 80s further inland.

No measurable rainfall is expected aside from a few spotty sprinkles. The breeze will crank up between 10-15mph, with gusts up to 20-25mph. The strong breeze will deteriorate conditions along the beaches with rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory.

Models continue to show a dry trend, as deeper moisture remains suppressed to our south. Rain chances remain below the 20% range with highs gradually warming by Sunday and into early next week.