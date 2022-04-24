Warm and windy Sunday ahead of heat for the work week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wind out of the east will kick up near 25 mph today. Because of that breeze, we will have a slight chance for rain at 10% or less as a few sprinkles move onshore.

It will be breezy for the afternoon today and for part of next week. Expect a high of 86 today.

[TRENDING: ‘I had to save the baby:’ Orange County deputy rescues 1-year-old during apartment fire | Arrest made in Orlando hit-and-run that victim filmed, Orange County deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

We warm to the upper 80s for tomorrow and for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, will see a slight chance for rain at 10% and, for the high, I have 90.

Yesterday in Orlando, we had a high temperature of 83°.

We saw a trace of rain Saturday. Now, our surplus is 3.14 inches since the first of the year.

The average high in Orlando’s 85°. The record high for today is 96°, set in 1968.