Highs to hit 90 degrees in Central Florida

Troy Bridges has your pinpoint forecast for Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will heat up to 90 degrees Tuesday across many areas of Central Florida.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 86.

Expect a 10% chance of rain as the west coast sea breeze pushes from west to east.

On Tuesday, a new front approaches but will only bring a 20% chance of rain.

Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front. Expect a high of 89 on Wednesday. We will warm to 83 on Thursday.

Rain chances increase to 30% over the weekend.