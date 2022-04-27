Rain chances tick up as highs reach 90 in Central Florida

Troy Bridges is pinpointing a hot day ahead of a front.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a hot day ahead of a front.

Expect a high temperature of 90 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 86. The record high is 97, set in 1908.

We can expect a 30% coverage of rain through the afternoon.

The front is fairly weak and will not bring a big risk of strong storms.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s on Thursday and for Friday.

We will see rain chances at 30% on Thursday and 40% from Friday through Sunday.

We will warm back into the upper 80s over the weekend.