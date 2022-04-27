77º

Weather

Rain chances tick up as highs reach 90 in Central Florida

Highs dip into low 80s later in week

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a hot day ahead of a front.

Expect a high temperature of 90 degrees Wednesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 86. The record high is 97, set in 1908.

We can expect a 30% coverage of rain through the afternoon.

The front is fairly weak and will not bring a big risk of strong storms.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s on Thursday and for Friday.

We will see rain chances at 30% on Thursday and 40% from Friday through Sunday.

We will warm back into the upper 80s over the weekend.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

