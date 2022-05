Check out Troy Bridges' forecast for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Are you ready for the heat?

Highs will reach 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday in Central Florida. The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 87. The record high is 97, set in 1906.

Rain chances stand at 20% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

High temperatures will warm near 90 through the weekend.

Expect a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 2.37 inches since the first of the year.