(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing hot temperatures across Central Florida. Some areas will approach record highs.

Expect highs today in the mid-90s for inland spots in the upper 80s along the coast.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rain chances will only be at 10% on Thursday.

We can expect no rain on Friday and highs once again in the mid 90s.

The average high for Orlando is 87. The record high for today is 96 set in 1915.