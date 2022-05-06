Another hot one: Central Florida nears record heat again before cool down for Mother’s Day

Temperatures will once again be approaching record highs after reaching a new record yesterday in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lots of heat across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature of 95 today in Orlando.

Temperatures will once again be approaching record highs after reaching a new record yesterday in Orlando. Yesterday we made it up to 96, which set a new record in Orlando.

Expect temperatures to cool down a bit along a front that moves in Saturday.

We will see a 40% coverage of rain for the first half of Saturday with a high of 90.

Warming to 90 on Mother’s Day with only a 20% chance for an afternoon shower.

Expect highs in the 80s next week with minimal rain.

We saw no rain officially yesterday. Now our surplus is 2.01 inches since the first of the year.

The record high in Orlando is 98 for today set in 1922.