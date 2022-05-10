Welcome back, spring! Feel free to stay awhile

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a stretch of hot and humid weather, cooler, dryer air will take over Central Florida behind a front.

The Orlando area started off Tuesday in the 50s and 60s but will warm into the mid-80s later in the day. The average high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 98, set in 1916.

Expect high temperatures in the low in mid-80s for the next couple of days.

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday at 30%.

High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a 10-20% chance of rain.