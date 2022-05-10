63º

LIVE

Weather

Welcome back, spring! Feel free to stay awhile

Orlando to reach highs in low to mid-80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
It's downright nice outside.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a stretch of hot and humid weather, cooler, dryer air will take over Central Florida behind a front.

The Orlando area started off Tuesday in the 50s and 60s but will warm into the mid-80s later in the day. The average high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 98, set in 1916.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect high temperatures in the low in mid-80s for the next couple of days.

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday at 30%.

High temperatures will be back into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with a 10-20% chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email