Here comes the heat -- and the sea breeze storms

Troy Bridges has the weekend forecast for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of a boundary that was just off the coast of Florida.

It is now considered a trough of low pressure, and it continues to bring rain chances and strong rip currents to Central Florida.

We will also pinpoint some sea breeze action Friday. Some storms could have heavy downpours and strong wind gusts into the afternoon.

Expect a high of 86 degrees in Orlando, with a 40% coverage of rain. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 97, set in 1922.

For the weekend, drier air works in as rain chances are lower at 20% on Saturday at 30% on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 90s over the weekend and into the mid-90s next week.