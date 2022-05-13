78º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Here comes the heat -- and the sea breeze storms

Highs to hit low 90s in Orlando over weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
Troy Bridges has the weekend forecast for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of a boundary that was just off the coast of Florida.

It is now considered a trough of low pressure, and it continues to bring rain chances and strong rip currents to Central Florida.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will also pinpoint some sea breeze action Friday. Some storms could have heavy downpours and strong wind gusts into the afternoon.

Expect a high of 86 degrees in Orlando, with a 40% coverage of rain. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 88. The record high is 97, set in 1922.

For the weekend, drier air works in as rain chances are lower at 20% on Saturday at 30% on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 90s over the weekend and into the mid-90s next week.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email