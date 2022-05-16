H-O-T! Central Florida could set weather records this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is all about the heat this week in Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the low and mid-90s for the next couple of days.

Orlando will reach a high of 93 on Monday and 96 on Tuesday.

High temperatures will soar to 97 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, temperatures will be near 90.

The Orlando area will be downright hot this week.

Rain chances stand at 20% on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.

The chance of rain increases to 60% on Friday and Saturday.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 88. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1922.