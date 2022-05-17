Highs in mid-90s to flirt with records in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing near record heat in Central Florida.

Expect a high of 94 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The record high on this date is 97, set in 1915. Leesburg will warm to near 94 degrees. The record high there on this date is 96, set in 1991.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

We will see a chance for a few showers as a front acts as a focal point to our north. We will also see a few sea breeze storms. The coverage of rain will be 30%.

It gets even hotter the next two days, with a high of 96 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday.

Rain chances will be at 20% Wednesday and Thursday, but they jump to 60% on Friday and Saturday.

For the weekend, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The normal high in Orlando for this time of year is 89.