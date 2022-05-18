Another scorcher in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Highs will once again be in the mid-90s across Central Florida, with an elevated fire danger.

Expect a few showers and thunderstorms, with a 30% coverage Wednesday afternoon along the sea breezes.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Rain chances will be fairly low again Thursday at 20%. Rain chances increase to 70% on Friday and Saturday. Expect a 50% coverage of rain Sunday and Monday.

Highs climb into the upper 90s on Thursday.

By the weekend, temperatures are right at 90, with added clouds and rain.

The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 89. The record high on this date is 97, set in 1930.