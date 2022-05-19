Hottest day of year (so far): Temperatures soar in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very hot day across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s. In Orlando, we will warm to 97 degrees. The average high on this date in Orlando is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1908.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Friday, with rain chances up to 70%.

Expect rain chances at 80% on Saturday, with a high of 90.

Rain chances dip to 40% on Sunday, with a high of 90 as well.

We will be in the upper 80s for the start of next week, with the rain chances at 30% to 40%.