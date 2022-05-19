75º

Hottest day of year (so far): Temperatures soar in Central Florida

Heat records could be set in Central Florida

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Troy Bridges pinpoints high heat for the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very hot day across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s. In Orlando, we will warm to 97 degrees. The average high on this date in Orlando is 89. The record high is 98, set in 1908.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Friday, with rain chances up to 70%.

Expect rain chances at 80% on Saturday, with a high of 90.

Rain chances dip to 40% on Sunday, with a high of 90 as well.

We will be in the upper 80s for the start of next week, with the rain chances at 30% to 40%.

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email