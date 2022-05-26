Another hot, mostly dry day on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing one more fairly dry day before rain chances increase in Central Florida.

Expect a high of 93 Thursday in Orlando, with a 20% coverage of rain.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 99, set in 1953.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Friday.

There’s a 40% coverage of rain Saturday and a 50% coverage of rain Sunday.

High temperatures will remain near 90 over the weekend.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.