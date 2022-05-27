Heat lingers, but rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing an increased coverage and rain over the next couple of days in Central Florida.

As a front approaches the region, rain chances will increase to 50% on Friday, 40% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

The front will move just to our south and act as a focal point into the holiday weekend. It will not be a total washout, however.

We will warm to a high of 92 degrees on Friday and 94 through Memorial Day. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 90 degrees. The record high is 100, set in 1962.

Some storms could have strong wind gusts as well as heavy rain and a few lightning strikes.