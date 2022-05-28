Scattered storms focus on areas that need rain the most in Central Florida

Storms won’t wash away your plans this holiday weekend, but it will be important to note where they will be throughout. Along a weak cold front that will only act to spark showers and storms Saturday, expect downpours to develop late in the morning and early afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms won’t wash away your plans this holiday weekend, but it will be important to note where they will be throughout. Along a weak cold front that will only act to spark showers and storms Saturday, expect downpours to develop late in the morning and early afternoon. The highest chance for showers before lunch will be along and northwest of I-4.

Most of Central Florida along and northwest of I-4 will be dry for Saturday afternoon.

Future radar

Storm chances gradually increase along and southeast of I-4 for the afternoon and early evening. While all of Central Florida could use a drink, areas of eastern Orange, Osceola and especially Brevard that have been the driest during May. As a result, the fire danger remains elevated, even with increasing rain chances.

May rainfall

Sunday, storm chances increase, but not until the afternoon. These storms will behave more like your typical summertime storms, starting along I-75 and I-95 in the middle afternoon and marching toward I-4 by the late afternoon and early evening. This will leave the beaches mainly dry Sunday.

Future radar

The same will hold true for Memorial Day Monday.

Highs this holiday weekend will continue to top out around 90 degrees.