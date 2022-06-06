Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida.

Rain will move from east to west in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage. Some storms will be strong, with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]

We can expect on and off rain chances each day this week as the sea breezes fire up.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s each afternoon.

Tracking the tropics

Tropical storm Alex continues to push closer to Bermuda.

Ad

The system became a tropical storm after it moved away from Florida, and it continues to push farther away from the U.S.

Before it became a named storm, the weather system dumped flooding rains on parts of South Florida.