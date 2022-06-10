81º

Weather

Early-day storms return to Orlando area

Highs climb into the low 90s

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather
The highest rain and storm chances will be during the first half of the day.

ORLANDO, Fla – Like Thursday, the highest rain and storm chances will be during the first half of the day.

The extra clouds and early-day storms will keep temperatures in the low 90s Friday rather than the mid-90s.

Storm chances decrease Friday evening, but return for the first half of Saturday. Rain chances again decrease for Saturday evening.

A few storms will be around Sunday, but most of Central Florida will be dry close out the weekend.

Beach forecast:

Clouds and storms will be around through the afternoon. The evening will be drier. The rip current risk is low-to-moderate Friday.

Tropical update:

The Atlantic remains quiet with no new develop expected over the next five days.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

