Early-day storms return to Orlando area

The highest rain and storm chances will be during the first half of the day.

The extra clouds and early-day storms will keep temperatures in the low 90s Friday rather than the mid-90s.

Storm chances decrease Friday evening, but return for the first half of Saturday. Rain chances again decrease for Saturday evening.

A few storms will be around Sunday, but most of Central Florida will be dry close out the weekend.

Beach forecast:

Clouds and storms will be around through the afternoon. The evening will be drier. The rip current risk is low-to-moderate Friday.

Tropical update:

The Atlantic remains quiet with no new develop expected over the next five days.