Rounds of rain, storms continue for Central Florida

The weekend won’t be a total loss, but be prepared to bring things inside for a bit. Like Friday, showers and storms will get an early start as moisture surges in from the Gulf of Mexico. A stalled front to the north combined with high pressure over the Gulf are working together to funnel in tropical moisture to the Sunshine State.

Setup

Expect a few showers around for the morning with the coverage increasing toward lunch. These storms will push toward the coast by the middle afternoon.

Future radar

There looks to be a sizeable lull in the action along and west of Interstate 4 through the middle of the afternoon before a few more storms fire up later in the day. Highs Saturday jump back to around 90 degrees.

Sunday morning looks to start off dry with showers and storms returning after lunch. Storm chances go up considerably closer to dinner around I-4.

Future radar

Those storms will push toward Interstate 95 through the evening helping areas along and near Interstate 75 dry out for much of the second half of Sunday.

Drier and much hotter weather arrive Monday.

Future radar

Beach forecast:

The rip current threat is moderate. Storms will move in from the west toward the beaches this weekend. Be on the lookout for lightning storms approaching especially later in the day Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.