Storms not as widespread across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Central Florida will be sunny and dry for the first half of Sunday. After lunch, a few showers will start to bubble up with the heating of the day.

Deeper into the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will develop. Like the past few days, storms will move west to east.

Highs again top out in the low-to-mid 90s.

A few more storms will possible Monday afternoon, but chances will only be at 30%. The heat really starts to build with highs surging into the mid 90s for most of the week ahead.

Beach forecast:

The morning and early afternoon look dry with some sunshine. Be on the lookout for storms later in the afternoon and evening approaching from the west. There is a moderate risk for rip currents.

Tropical update:

No new tropical development is expected over the next five days.