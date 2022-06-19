Another round of storms, but more typical for Florida heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another hot and humid day, but when is it not around these parts this time of the year? Highs will still surge into the low-to-mid 90s Father’s day, but we will shave off a few degrees from the upper 90s most of Central Florida hit Saturday.

Be on the lookout for more storms firing up in the early afternoon. The highest chance for storms will be around Orlando and points west toward the I-75 corridor as the east coast sea breeze forces everything and inland and eventually off the Gulf coast of Florida.

A few storms will be possible Monday, but most will be dry. Highs top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with lower rain chances. The mid-to-upper 90s surge back by the mid-to-latter portion of the upcoming work week.

Beach forecast:

Be mindful of a moderate risk for rip currents at the east coast beaches. Storm chances will be around early Sunday, but then push inland for the bulk of the day.

Tropical update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.