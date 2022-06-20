Not as hot but more afternoon storms on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDo, Fla. – We are pinpointing scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon in Central Florida.

A couple of thunderstorms could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain. The coverage of rain will be 40%.

Expect high temperatures near 91 degrees in the Orlando area. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1922.

High temperatures will be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, the first day of summer. Rain chances will be slim at 10%.

By Wednesday, will be dry, with a high of 95.

Temperatures by the end of the week will warm into the upper 90s, with rain chances at 20% on Thursday and 40% on Friday.