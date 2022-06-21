75º

First day of summer: Hot and dry in Central Florida

Orlando to reach high near 90 degrees

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Orlando, Fla. – We are in for a mostly dry couple of days across Central Florida as high pressure builds in.

Expect lots of sunshine and a high of 90 in Orlando on Tuesday. The average high for this time of year is 91. The record high on this date is 99, set in 1944.

Rain chances stay out of the forecast on Wednesday, with high temperatures close to the average of 91.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances increase slightly at 20-30%.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday and the low to mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will be at 50% on Saturday and Sunday.

