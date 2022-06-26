Normalcy returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After baking under two separate heatwaves over the last two weeks, typical Florida heat has settled back in. Highs Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds return to the mid 90s. Summertime humidity also continues.

Be on the lookout for a stray stray downpours or storms late in the morning as a few sneak in from the Atlantic. With the heating of the day, a few more bubble back up through the early afternoon. Rain chances will be at 30% Sunday afternoon. Most of Sunday evening is dry.

The routine summer weather continues Monday.

Beach forecast:

There continues to be a high risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches Sunday. Waves will break at about 3 feet. Make sure you are paying attention and swimming near a lifeguard.

Other than a stray downpour early, most of the day is dry at the beach with partly cloudy skies.

Tropical update:

A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days over the Central Atlantic or Eastern Caribbean. Another disturbance has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible develop in the northern or western Gulf of Mexico. Click here for the full tropical update.