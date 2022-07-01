Heavy rain expected as storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer storms will strike Central Florida on Friday.

High pressure over the area will produce a southerly wind flow Friday, allowing the east and west coast sea breezes to push inland earlier, with a collision for inland areas by the afternoon.

Up to 3 inches of rain could fall in a short time in localized areas. Some of the inland storms will eventually push back to the Volusia and Brevard coasts, producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Highs will max out in the upper 80s along the coast and the low 90s further inland.

For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, high pressure settles over the western Atlantic, bringing back the onshore flow. Remaining moisture tied to sea breeze development will keep rain chances at 50-60% through each afternoon.

Expect near normal temperatures, with highs near 90 degrees.

Pinpointing the tropics

1. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is on the cusp of becoming a tropical storm. Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica as it moves ashore Friday night into early Saturday.

2. A tropical wave is a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. The system is producing showers and storms. Development, if any, should be slow to occur while it tracks west. Formation chance sits at 10% over the next two to five days.

The next named storms will be called Bonnie, Colin, Danielle and Earl.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.