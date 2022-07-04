Heat and storms in Central Florida for Fourth of July

We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms just in time for the afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more scattered showers and storms.

Most of the rain should move out by 9:30 p.m. for fireworks.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for the next several days.

Rain chances will be at 60% for the afternoon on the Fourth of July.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday. Rain chances will be between 50% and 60% for Wednesday and for Thursday. Rain chances will be back to 40% Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 91.

We saw .08 inches of rain in Orlando on Sunday. Now our deficit is 3.45 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high temperature in Orlando is 92. The record high temperature for today is 98 set in 1927.