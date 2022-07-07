More heat, storms push into Central Florida

Once again we are pinpointing seabreeze storms into the afternoon hours across Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again we are pinpointing sea breeze storms into the afternoon hours across Central Florida.

Expect rain chances to increase after 2 p.m. to 50%.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s all week through the weekend.

Expect feels like temperatures up to 105.

Rain chances will remain high each day through the weekend and next week.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 95.

The record high for yesterday was 98 set in 1960.

The normal high temperature in Orlando is 92. The record high for today is 97 set in 1916.

We had .01 inches of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 4.15 inches since the first of the year.