Lower storm chances to end workweek. Here’s what to expect this weekend

Rain chances rise again over weekend in Orlando area

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a couple of stormy evenings across Central Florida, things will settle down Friday.

Highs, with a mix of clouds and sunshine through the most of the afternoon, will top out in the low to mid-90s.

A few storms will be possible late in the afternoon and early evening, but nothing like the last few days.

Storm chances start to rise again heading into the weekend. Rain chances return to 60% on Saturday and Sunday. Expect extra clouds Saturday, helping keep temperatures in the low 90s versus the mid-90s.

