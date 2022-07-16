Storm chances increase for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There have already been a few overnight thunderstorms along the coast. Expect a few more downpours to continue near the coast for the morning. Widespread storm chances then return Saturday afternoon as tropical moisture surges back into the Sunshine State. Expect more clouds than sunshine through the day.

A few of the afternoon storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds. Torrential rain and lightning will accompany any storm that develops. With the extra clouds and rain likely, high temperatures Saturday top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Elevated storm chances continue Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.