ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will heat into the mid-90s over the next several days.

Rain chances will come late in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage, on Monday and Tuesday.

Expect rain chances at 50% on Wednesday and 40% for the end of the workweek.

Even with all the recent rain, Orlando has a deficit of 5.68 inches this year.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1892.