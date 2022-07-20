H-O-T, then stormy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you liked Tuesday in Central Florida, you will like Wednesday.

Rain will come through the afternoon hours as the west coast sea breeze pushes storms from the west to the east.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday and Friday.

Expect rain chances at 40% on Saturday and Sunday.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

High temperatures will reach 96 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday and 97 degrees on Thursday and Friday. The “feels like” temperature will be over 100 degrees.

Expect highs in the mid-90s for the weekend.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1914.