LIVE RADAR: Storms stream across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stray downpour or two will be possible along the coast Tuesday morning, but most of Central Florida will be sunny and dry.

Highs in the Orlando area will top out in the mid-90s inland and around 90 on the coast.

The highest storm chances will be from about 3-6 p.m. Storms will gradually fade and push west toward I-75 by around 7 p.m.

There is a 40% chance of storms Wednesday.

High pressure then builds into Florida from the Atlantic, drastically lowering rain and storm chances for the end of the workweek and weekend.

High temperatures will surge into the mid- to upper 90s, with less rain and more sunshine.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.