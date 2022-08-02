78º

Rain chances ramp up, but it’s still H-O-T in Central Florida

Orlando to reach highs in mid-90s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are increasing across Central Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances at 50% to 60% through the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s all week. The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1922.

Orlando received 0.03 inches of rain on Monday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 5.40 inches.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season runs through November.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

