Central Florida forecast: Heat index over 100 and earlier start for storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Thursday in Central Florida.

Many of the storms will begin a little earlier, which means we won’t have lingering storms in the evening.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain, with a high of 94 degrees in Orlando and a heat index of over 100.

The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1935.

Rain chances increase to 60% on Friday and Saturday. Expect a coverage of rain at 70% on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s through the weekend.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.45 inches this year.