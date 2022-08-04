Central Florida forecast: Heat index over 100 and earlier start for storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Thursday in Central Florida.
Many of the storms will begin a little earlier, which means we won’t have lingering storms in the evening.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Expect a 40% coverage of rain, with a high of 94 degrees in Orlando and a heat index of over 100.
The normal high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1935.
Rain chances increase to 60% on Friday and Saturday. Expect a coverage of rain at 70% on Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s through the weekend.
Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.45 inches this year.