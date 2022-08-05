79º

LIVE

Weather

Heat index soars to 105 before sea breeze storms

Rain chances reach 60% on Sunday in Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase Friday through the weekend in Central Florida.

Expect a 50% coverage of afternoon showers and storms on Friday and Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s, but it will feel like 100-105 degrees before rain rolls into the region.

The normal high temperature on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 97, set in 1919.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.72 inches this year.

The tropics are still quiet.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email