Heat index soars to 105 before sea breeze storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will increase Friday through the weekend in Central Florida.

Expect a 50% coverage of afternoon showers and storms on Friday and Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s, but it will feel like 100-105 degrees before rain rolls into the region.

The normal high temperature on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 97, set in 1919.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.72 inches this year.

The tropics are still quiet.

Check back for updates.